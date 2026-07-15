Campbell’s Introduces Protein Soups

The Campbell’s Company has introduced a line of soups with 20 grams of protein per can.

Featuring a green label, the line features five varieties that tap into trending flavors. They include:

Homestyle Chicken & Rotini: A combination of slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans and pasta.

A combination of slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, celery, navy beans and pasta. Italian-Style Wedding: Crafted with slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta and navy beans.

Crafted with slow-simmered bone broth, meatballs, carrots, spinach, pasta and navy beans. Lemon Pepper Chicken: Made with slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery and kale.

Made with slow-simmered bone broth, white meat chicken, carrots, chickpeas, rice, corn, celery and kale. Southwest Black Bean: Features slow-simmered bone broth, black beans, tomatoes and bell pepper.

Features slow-simmered bone broth, black beans, tomatoes and bell pepper. Mediterranean Lentil: Made with slow-simmered bone broth, lentils, tomato, carrots, red peppers, chickpeas, onions and spinach.

"New Campbell's Protein Soups deliver the nutrition consumers are looking for from a brand they trust," says Benjamin Crook, senior vice president, soup and broth, The Campbell's Company. "With the goodness of bone broth and other delicious ingredients, we've created a satisfying soup that provides 20 grams of protein and a good source of fiber in every can. As consumers increasingly seek foods that offer both great taste and meaningful nutrition, this innovative product line will bring excitement and drive consumers to the soup category."