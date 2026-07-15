Latest headlines

Company News

Rise Baking Company Relocates Innovation Center to Atlanta

Rise Baking Co. relocates innovation center to Atlanta
Courtesy of Rise Baking Company
July 15, 2026

Rise Baking Company, a manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, will relocate its innovation center in Tucker, Georgia to a 47-acre mixed-use site in Uptown Atlanta later this year.

 After more than 20 years in Tucker, Rise made the decision to transition to a new location as its current lease comes to an end. According to the company, the new space will better support its evolving needs, bringing together teams in an environment built for innovation and connection. Rise will continue operating its manufacturing facilities in Tucker and Douglasville, maintaining its longstanding production presence in the Atlanta area.

“The current Innovation Center in Tucker has been an important part of our history, and we’re grateful for the foundation it provided,” says Mark McNeil, CEO of Rise Baking Company. “As we look ahead, this move allows us to evolve our environment in a way that better supports our people, our customers and how we work together. It's an investment in building a true Commercial and Customer Center of Excellence that reflects who we are today and where we’re headed, not only in terms of our capabilities, but also in providing an environment where our people can connect, collaborate and thrive.”

The new Commercial and Customer Center of Excellence will offer over 30,000 sq. ft. of combined office and R&D space, expanding and enhancing current capabilities. Bringing together Rise’s Atlanta-based shared services teams — including R&D, customer service, commercialization, operations, procurement and payroll — into a single location, the space is designed to support both business growth and employee experience.

Anchored by the Lindbergh Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) Station, Uptown Atlanta includes a mix of retail and restaurant offerings, along with community gathering spaces such as The Lawn and a pedestrian-friendly Main Street. 

The transit-oriented community also connects to other major pedestrian trails, including the Atlanta Beltline, PATH400 and the South Fork Trail. On-site office amenities include a fitness center, conference facilities and collaborative workspaces, as well as a game room with a golf simulator.

This article was originally posted on www.snackandbakery.com.
KEYWORDS: baked good baking innovation center

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!