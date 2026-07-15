Rise Baking Company Relocates Innovation Center to Atlanta

Rise Baking Company, a manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, will relocate its innovation center in Tucker, Georgia to a 47-acre mixed-use site in Uptown Atlanta later this year.

After more than 20 years in Tucker, Rise made the decision to transition to a new location as its current lease comes to an end. According to the company, the new space will better support its evolving needs, bringing together teams in an environment built for innovation and connection. Rise will continue operating its manufacturing facilities in Tucker and Douglasville, maintaining its longstanding production presence in the Atlanta area.