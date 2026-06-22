Rise Baking Company to Acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery

Rise Baking Company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Jersey-based Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery, a manufacturer of premium cookies and baked goods.

The acquisition is set to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions.

Over the past 40 years, Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturers of thaw-and-sell baked goods, with more than 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing capacity across three facilities. The company's portfolio includes its flagship Jimmy's Cookies brand, the King Krumb Cookie line and Ecce Panis artisan breads, along with a variety of private label, seasonal and limited-time offerings/

"Jimmy's Gourmet Bakery brings strong operational capabilities, a proven innovation track record and an experienced team to Rise," says Rise Baking Company CEO Mark McNeil. "Their expertise and strong reputation in the cookie category make them a natural fit for Rise while expanding our footprint in the Northeast. We're excited to welcome Jimmy's employees to Rise and look forward to building on the momentum they've created."

Rise Baking Company says the acquisition is expected to expand its product offering and manufacturing capabilities as well as add customer reach in the Northeast.

“Rise Baking Company shares our passion for quality, innovation and customer service,” says Jimmy’s CEO Howard Hirsch. “This partnership is expected to create exciting opportunities for continued growth while allowing us to maintain the entrepreneurial spirit and bakery craftsmanship that Jimmy's is known for." Michael Pisani, the company's President said: "We are excited to be able to continue to support our customers while expanding our product offering."