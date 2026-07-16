Sustainability
General Mills, ADM and Walmart Partner on Wheat Regenerative Agriculture Program
General Mills, ADM and Walmart have launched a strategic collaboration to accelerate regenerative agriculture across 40,000 Midwest wheat acres.
This program focuses on key growing regions where General Mills sources wheat from ADM for products sold through Walmart and Sam’s Club, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience and farming communities.
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