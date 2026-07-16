General Mills, ADM and Walmart Partner on Wheat Regenerative Agriculture Program

General Mills, ADM and Walmart have launched a strategic collaboration to accelerate regenerative agriculture across 40,000 Midwest wheat acres.

This program focuses on key growing regions where General Mills sources wheat from ADM for products sold through Walmart and Sam’s Club, demonstrating a shared commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience and farming communities.

Initial projects, with technical assistance from American Farmland Trust and Ducks Unlimited, aim to deliver improvements in soil health, water quality and carbon sequestration, offering a model for cross-sector collaboration.

In 2023, General Mills and Walmart committed to advance regenerative agriculture across 600,000 shared acres by 2030. Programs are currently underway across more than 560,000 wheat acres in the U.S. ADM, a key wheat supplier managing nearly 5 million regenerative acres globally, has joined the effort to accelerate progress in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

“This strategic collaboration with Walmart and ADM underscores the importance of collective action across the value chain, and we hope it inspires others to see what’s possible when companies invest together,” says Jay Watson, senior director of sustainability at General Mills. “By focusing on the wheat-growing regions that support our shared business, we aim to strengthen the resilience of ingredients for our beloved brands like Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Totino’s, while supporting farmer livelihoods and the health of our planet.”

Facilitated on the ground by ADM, the program will provide farmers with technical assistance and financial incentives to adopt and incorporate practices like no-till and cover crops. This program helps address early barriers to adoption, encourages broader participation and supports measurable environmental outcomes.

“The success of regenerative agriculture depends on the entire value chain,” says Katherine Pickus, chief sustainability officer, ADM. “Together with General Mills and Walmart, we’re bridging the gap for farmers to increasingly adopt and expand regenerative practices. Partnerships are what power this work and help build farm resilience.”

“What makes this relationship and this project so unique is that we have taken a true shared value approach to it,” adds Mikel Hancock, senior director, strategic initiatives, sustainability at Walmart Inc. “The key component is to be able to continue to make improvements while meeting the needs of farmers and driving economic resiliency within those farms for long-term supply resilience to deliver on what works for our customers and members.”