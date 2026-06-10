Grupo Bimbo Reports 500,000 Hectares Under Regenerative Agriculture Practices

Grupo Bimbo reports that by the end of 2025 it has more than 500,000 hectares under regenerative agriculture practices, representing an increase of nearly 73% compared to the more than 290,000 hectares reported at the end of 2024.

The company’s regenerative agriculture strategy is based on three core principles: improving soil health, strengthening biodiversity and ecosystems, and supporting farming communities in their transition toward more resilient practices. Under this approach, the company collaborates with farmers, suppliers, millers, research centers and specialized organizations such as CIMMYT across key crops including wheat, corn and sugar.

In 2025, the program expanded its reach. In Brazil, a pilot evolved into a formal implementation that brings together the local team, a strategic supplier and producers in the region. In the United Kingdom, Grupo Bimbo launched its first program in Europe, marking the entry of this strategy into the continent. These advancements build on the results achieved in North America, where regenerative practices in wheat crops in Mexico have delivered improvements.

“Agriculture is the starting point of everything we do,” says David Hernández, global procurement VP at Grupo Bimbo. “Regenerative agriculture enables us to strengthen the resilience of our supply chain, collaborate closely with farmers and ensure the availability of key ingredients for the future. At the same time, we contribute to improving soil health and creating shared value for the farming communities we work with.”

Today, more than 50% of the world’s agricultural soils show some level of degradation, and projections indicate that this figure could reach as high as 90% by 2050 if current practices are not transformed. In response, Grupo Bimbo is working to strengthen its value chain by promoting healthier soils, more resilient agricultural systems and stronger farming communities. Its goal for 2050 is for all of its key ingredients to come from land cultivated under this model.

This approach is part of Grupo Bimbo’s sustainability strategy under its For Nature pillar, which focuses on protecting and regenerating natural systems through actions aimed at achieving net zero carbon emissions, advancing toward zero waste in packaging, strengthening water stewardship, reducing food waste and promoting regenerative agriculture practices.

“At Grupo Bimbo, we understand sustainability as an integral way of operating our business, from the origin of our ingredients to how we produce, distribute, and reach consumers,” says Alejandra Vázquez Langel, global sustainability VP. “Advancing regenerative agriculture is essential, but so is continuing to transform our entire operation to generate a positive, measurable, and long-term impact for people and the planet.”