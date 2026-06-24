Sustainability
KIND: Half of Almond Supply Comes from Farms Using Regenerative Agriculture
KIND says it has scaled regenerative agriculture practices across its almond supply chain, sourcing approximately 50% of its almond volume from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture practices on a mass-balance basis in 2026.
The company launched the three-year KIND Almond Acres initiative in 2023 in partnership with ofi. This initiative was the first step in KIND's goal to source 100% of its almonds from farms leveraging regenerative agriculture practices on a mass-balance basis by 2030.
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