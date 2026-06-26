Sustainability

Sustainability

Trump Signs Executive Order in Support of Regenerative Agriculture

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Image by jcomp on freepik
June 26, 2026

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to highlight the administration’s commitment to support U.S. farmers in researching, innovating and adopting regenerative agriculture practices.

"Making America Healthy Again begins with understanding that health starts long before someone enters a doctor's office,” says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “It starts with the food we eat and the way it is produced. Today’s executive order reflects President Trump’s commitment to working alongside America’s farmers to strengthen our food system while advancing research that will deepen our understanding of how agricultural practices, nutrition, environmental exposures and human health are connected. America cannot Make America Healthy Again without America’s farmers."

The executive order directs HHS, USDA and the Environmental Protection Agency to strengthen research, innovation and public-private partnerships that support regenerative agriculture while advancing the Make America Healthy Again agenda. Under the order, HHS, USDA and EPA will develop a research and evaluation framework to improve understanding of cumulative chemical exposures in the food supply using new scientific approaches. HHS will also launch a National Institutes of Health Grand Prize Challenge to accelerate innovative methods for evaluating, diagnosing and addressing cumulative chemical exposures and will direct the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to prioritize research into technologies that reduce reliance on chemical crop protection tools while improving human health.

This effort builds on the February announcement by HHS, USDA and EPA of more than $1 billion in investments to modernize American agriculture.

KIND recently completed a three-pilot program on regenerative agriculture practices for almond production, while Nescafé recently announced half of its green coffee supply is sourced from farmers using regenerative agriculture practices.

KEYWORDS: agriculture sustainability practices sustainable farming

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