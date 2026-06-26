Trump Signs Executive Order in Support of Regenerative Agriculture

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that aims to highlight the administration’s commitment to support U.S. farmers in researching, innovating and adopting regenerative agriculture practices.

"Making America Healthy Again begins with understanding that health starts long before someone enters a doctor's office,” says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “It starts with the food we eat and the way it is produced. Today’s executive order reflects President Trump’s commitment to working alongside America’s farmers to strengthen our food system while advancing research that will deepen our understanding of how agricultural practices, nutrition, environmental exposures and human health are connected. America cannot Make America Healthy Again without America’s farmers."