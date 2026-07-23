Dairy
Kraft Heinz Launches Lactose-Free Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The Philadelphia brand has launched lactose-free cream cheese, featuring the same taste as its traditional cream cheese.
After more than two years of development, Philadelphia Lactose Free blends the same fresh milk and cream as the original without added preservatives, flavors or dyes. Philadelphia Lactose Free uses a lactase enzyme to help make the product easier to digest for people who are sensitive to lactose.
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