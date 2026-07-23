New Retail Products

Dairy

Kraft Heinz Launches Lactose-Free Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Lactose Free Cream Cheese
Kraft Heinz
July 23, 2026

The Philadelphia brand has launched lactose-free cream cheese, featuring the same taste as its traditional cream cheese.

After more than two years of development, Philadelphia Lactose Free blends the same fresh milk and cream as the original without added preservatives, flavors or dyes. Philadelphia Lactose Free uses a lactase enzyme to help make the product easier to digest for people who are sensitive to lactose.

“For too long, many lactose-intolerant consumers have had to miss out on cream cheese and some of the foods they love most,” says Maddy Zingle, vice president of marketing at Philadelphia Cream Cheese. “Philadelphia Lactose Free changes that. From a perfectly schmeared bagel to a homemade cheesecake, fans can once again enjoy their favorite recipes without sacrificing the rich, creamy taste they expect from Philadelphia. It also opens the door to new creamy possibilities in the kitchen, transforming any dish from good to Really Philly Good.”

Philadelphia Lactose Free can be used as a one-to-one swap for original Philadelphia cream cheese and has the same price point as the brand's original offering.

Philadelphia Lactose Free will be available at major retailers nationwide starting in August.

KEYWORDS: dairy dairy trends Kraft Heinz

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Elevate your expertise in food engineering with unparalleled insights and connections.

Get the latest industry updates tailored your way.

JOIN TODAY!