Kraft Heinz Launches $250M Investment in Canadian Facility

Kraft Heinz Canada has announced a $250 million investment to upgrade and modernize its Mont Royal factory in Montreal.

As part of this investment, Kraft Heinz Canada will work to introduce new production volume into the plant. This effort is designed to strengthen domestic food manufacturing and further anchor the company’s operations in Canada, supporting more than 1,000 employees while ensuring Canadians continue to enjoy the high-quality products they know and love.

“This investment underscores our more than 120-year-old commitment to Canada and producing the foods Canadians love right here at home,” says Simon Laroche, president of Kraft Heinz Canada. “This investment is a testament to the hard work and success of our Quebec employees. From Kraft Dinner to Philadelphia Cream Cheese and Kraft Peanut Butter, our Mont Royal facility plays a vital role in bringing these household staples to tables across the country.”

This investment follows more than 120 years of Kraft Heinz history in Canada, where the company employs approximately 2,000 Canadians and its staple products can be found in more than 95% of households nationwide.