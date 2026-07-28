Plant Openings
Grillo’s Pickles Opens Production Facility in Indiana
Grillo's Pickles recently celebrated the grand opening of its $54 million plant in Taylorsville, Indiana with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The company announced in June 2025 that it would open the 155,000-sq.-ft. facility along I-65 in Bartholomew County. The facility is adjacent to a previously announced $175 million King’s Hawaiian bakery operation. Both companies are subsidiaries of Irresistible Foods Group (IFG).
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