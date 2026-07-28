Grillo’s Pickles Opens Production Facility in Indiana

Grillo's Pickles recently celebrated the grand opening of its $54 million plant in Taylorsville, Indiana with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company announced in June 2025 that it would open the 155,000-sq.-ft. facility along I-65 in Bartholomew County. The facility is adjacent to a previously announced $175 million King’s Hawaiian bakery operation. Both companies are subsidiaries of Irresistible Foods Group (IFG).

During the ceremony, speakers discussed how the new facility will ultimately create 150 new jobs. Among the more than 40 jobs Grillo's is still looking to fill, open positions range from entry level to director level and include maintenance mechanic, maintenance technician, director of engineering and more.

"This facility represents a major milestone for Grillo's Pickles as demand for our refrigerated pickles continues to grow nationally," says Adam Kaufman, president and CEO at Grillo's Pickles. "This investment will help us fulfill demand without compromising quality or freshness, which is a non-negotiable for us. We're grateful for the local support that made this possible, and we're excited to become a valued member of this vibrant community.”

Grillo's Pickles has experienced substantial growth over the past several years. This new facility provides a central production site that will allow Grillo's Pickles to scale operations and meet current demand while positioning the brand for future growth.