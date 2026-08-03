Control Solutions
Festo Debuts ELGA-TB Electric Axis for Subzero Environments
Festo has introduced the ELGA-TB electric axis, which pairs a flexible chloroprene rubber belt with a low-viscosity lubricant to maintain high-speed handling dynamics inside sub-zero fulfillment zones.
ELGA-TB operational thresholds:
- Temperature range: Certified to a -30°C (-22°F) ambient operational baseline
- Speed and force: Travel speeds up to 10 m/s driven by a 1,300 N peak feed force
- Repeatability: Positional repeatability within ± 0.08 mm (0.003 in.) across a scalable 8.5-meter stroke
- Lifecycle Endurance: A factory-rated maintenance interval spanning 10 million meters of travel
Festo bridges its electric and pneumatic product lines under a single control architecture. This unified ecosystem allows machine builders and system integrators to pair high-speed electric gantries directly with pneumatic actuators, eliminating the programming friction of disparate software environments and split control logic.
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