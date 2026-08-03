Festo Debuts ELGA-TB Electric Axis for Subzero Environments

Festo has introduced the ELGA-TB electric axis, which pairs a flexible chloroprene rubber belt with a low-viscosity lubricant to maintain high-speed handling dynamics inside sub-zero fulfillment zones.

ELGA-TB operational thresholds:

Festo bridges its electric and pneumatic product lines under a single control architecture. This unified ecosystem allows machine builders and system integrators to pair high-speed electric gantries directly with pneumatic actuators, eliminating the programming friction of disparate software environments and split control logic.

This unified architecture synchronizes directly at the device level. Through multi-protocol communication and adaptable motor-mounting interfaces, Festo allows system integrators to standardize their control and mechanical architectures across an entire facility while communicating with the plant’s existing master PLC environment.

Running parallel to this electric backbone is Festo’s decentralized pneumatic architecture. Utilizing the CPX-AP remote I/O platform and multi-protocol network interfaces, this pneumatic infrastructure seamlessly blends into the same control loop as the electric motion systems. This allows high-speed valves and vacuum-driven picking modules to be mapped, commissioned, and monitored under a single, unified network topology.

Rather than managing disparate vendor pipelines, engineers can design, size and commission this entire multi-technology footprint through the Festo Automation Suite. Backed by a standardized global supply chain, this ecosystem eliminates engineering friction from the initial conceptual design down to long-term facility maintenance and spare parts logistics.