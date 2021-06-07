Today, World Food Safety Day, FPS Food Process Solutions celebrates its 11th anniversary by calling for better awareness of hygienic standards in the food processing industry.

An estimated 600 million—almost 1 in 10 people in the world—fall ill after eating contaminated food and 420,000 die every year according to the World Health Organization. As part of its global commitment to safe food production, FPS says it believes everyone should have the right to safe and healthy access to food.

The industrial freezer manufacturer understands the critical need to ensure the highest in hygienic standards during the food processing stage where contaminants can enter. Known as the “danger zone,” the risk of microbial activity between 40°F and 140°F can lead to foodborne diseases and illnesses. Bacteria such as listeria, salmonella and E.coli have led to significant health issues, even economic ones where food recalls have cost an average of $10 million in direct costs to food companies, according to a joint industry study by the Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association.

Food recalls have been on the rise not only through regulatory oversight but also due to greater consumer transparency and media attention. Cleanliness is a primary requirement. Holistic design to ensure equipment can be cleaned seamlessly includes reducing and eliminating harbourage points in the freezer that can catch debris which, in turn, can enter food products.

“Food safety should be everyone’s business,” says Jeffrey Chang, president, FPS Food Process Solutions Corp. “As part of the global food supply chain, we all have a role to play to ensure the food we consume is safe. Consumers should demand nothing less.”