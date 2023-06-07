Kerry has announced the launch of its next-generation Tastesense Advance range of solutions. The company states its new product line is aimed at transforming the low- and zero-sugar market to deliver a distinct sweetness and full-bodied mouthfeel, as well as sustainability benefits.

Tastesense Advanced is an alternative to sugar and stevia that is reportedly on par with the prices of other sugar alternatives. Supporting the development of sweetness closer to sugar, Kerry says Tastesense is well beyond 30 Brix sucrose sweetness equivalent and has reduced off-notes. The solution contains plant-derived materials and reduces carbon emissions by 30% and water usage by 45% while catering to consumers’ demand for superior-tasting and healthier food.

Commenting on the product release, Ian McGarvey, SVP of technology and innovation for Taste at Kerry states how this new solution not only delivers high sugar reduction—beyond 50%—but is advanced compared to single-ingredient solutions, reportedly offering added benefits across sustainability and health.

“Our research has shown that consumers love the taste of sugar but are looking to reduce their intake for health reasons. They are concerned about the artificial solutions used to replace sugar and are asking for natural ingredients,” states McGarvey. “We understand that taste is a critical factor in low- and no-sugar products and with Tastesense Advanced, we believe we have provided an excellent solution that will allow manufacturers to create the products consumers want.”