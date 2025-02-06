Ingredion Incorporated, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions for food, beverage and industrial applications, is investing more than $100 million to increase efficiency, modernize equipment and install an energy cogeneration system at its Indianapolis facility.

This project will expand Ingredion’s capabilities for delivering texture innovations to growing end markets while bolstering the economic viability and sustainability of the Indianapolis plant. Furthermore, by upgrading its energy infrastructure, Ingredion will improve operational efficiency and reliability while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“As Ingredion has driven volume growth for texture solutions over the past several quarters, these investments will expand our capacity and support future customer growth,” says Valdirene Evans, senior vice president and president of global texture solutions at Ingredion. “Additionally, these investments will enable the Indianapolis plant to continue to lead in supplying the highest-quality and most-innovative specialty, starch-based texturizers for global customers.”

“These investments are a win-win, as it helps us modernize and improve our agility in delivering texture and healthful solutions for our customers while also increasing our energy efficiency and improving our cost competitiveness,” says Eric Seip, senior vice president of global operations and chief supply chain officer at Ingredion.

The project is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.