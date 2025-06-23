FPSA to Highlight Fresh Pet Food Production at EATS 2025

The Food Production Solutions Association (FPSA) and Messe Frankfurt Inc. have released the roster of exhibitors participating in a live fresh pet food production line that will be on display at this year’s Equipment, Automation and Technology Show for Food and Beverage (EATS), which is taking place October 28-30 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Participating exhibitors in this line include Axiflow Technologies, CEM Corporation, Dynamic Conveyor, Food Processing Solutions (FPS), Friesen’s, Gray AES, Handtmann, Intralox, JLS Automation, Marken-Imaje, Matrix Packaging, Mepaco, Mettler Toledo, MoistTech Corp. and Multivac.

This demonstration is being sponsored, organized and installed by Gray AES, an FPSA member and engineering firm that provides project management services. Also contributing to this year’s project is BSM Partners, a full-service technical business services firm with expertise in the pet care segment.

“At Gray AES, we’re thrilled to partner with (the) FPSA and leading OEMs on this fresh pet food production line for EATS 2025,” says Brian Shoop, vice president of process engineering at Gray AES. “As chair of the Food Safety Network, I’m excited to showcase the cutting-edge technologies and collaborative spirit that are shaping the future of pet food production.”

The EATS production line program, which was launched in 2017, features live, hosted demonstrations during each day of the show using actual ingredients and culminating with a finished packaged product ready for the consumer. EATS 2025 includes three production lines, which will be manufacturing sliced pepperoni and blueberry-filled Danishes, in addition to fresh pet food.

“Fresh pet food is one of the fastest-growing segments in the U.S. food industry, with over $700 million in annual sales and a compound annual growth rate projected between 16 and 21% over the next six years,” says Chris Lyons, president and CEO of the FPSA. “With that in mind, (the) FPSA’s Pet Food Council was eager to build what we believe is our most ambitious production line since launching the live production line program in 2017. With 14 of (the) FPSA’s members providing the latest innovations in processing and packaging technology, this pet food line and our daily demonstrations are sure to be a hit with food manufacturers coming to EATS in search of new ideas.”

“These production lines are the essence of the EATS (show), showcasing the processing journey from raw ingredients through to packaging and the project management required to make it all come together,” says Sarah Hatcher, group show director for EATS. “Since their inception, the production lines have been an amazing display of collaboration and the reality of interconnectedness for processors onlooking. There are learning opportunities for visitors in every step of these lines — from the OEMS on standby and machinery itself to considerations in the formulation and line speed — insights abound.”

EATS attendees can see the production line technologies in action, meet over 350 suppliers from the food and beverage technology industry, and access 30+ education sessions over the three-day show.