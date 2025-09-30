Solutions for Minimizing Noise and Boosting Food Manufacturing Productivity

It’s critical that food processing facilities function as efficiently as possible without sacrificing food quality or employee well-being. To maximize productivity, employers must prioritize controlling noise exposure and improving on-line communication.

Noise can erode throughput, but practical technology can cut decibel (dB) levels, improve communication and lift line performance.





How Noise Impacts Productivity

Food processing facilities are — and until now always have been — very loud places. These high levels of noise exposure could contribute to diminished productivity in several ways:

Increased stress : Research shows that intermittent loud noises can contribute to increased stress hormone levels and elevated blood pressure.

: Research shows that intermittent loud noises can contribute to increased stress hormone levels and elevated blood pressure. Increased fatigue : Employees have to work harder (partly due to the stress they experience) when exposed to loud noises, which can cause them to become fatigued sooner. Increased fatigue can slow down production and increase the risk of mistakes.

: Employees have to work harder (partly due to the stress they experience) when exposed to loud noises, which can cause them to become fatigued sooner. Increased fatigue can slow down production and increase the risk of mistakes. Increased injury risk: If employees are stressed and tired on the job, their risk of injury increases. Injuries interfere with production times, and in many cases, take valuable employees off the floor, leading to unplanned downtime.

While some noise is unavoidable, it’s vital that leaders in the food processing industry take steps to minimize it whenever possible, especially if increased productivity is a top priority.





Noise-Reduction Strategies That Improve Productivity

One way employers can cut noise and boost productivity is by adopting practical strategies. Advanced headsets, acoustic panels and effective ear protection keep workers safe while communicating clearly. Some of the most impactful solutions facilities are starting to use include:

Food Processing Headsets

The latest noise-reducing industrial headsets and earplugs are designed with high-noise communication technology, which elevates speech levels while suppressing background noise. This combination allows workers to hear what their colleagues are saying while remaining protected from the effects of loud machinery and tools.

Acoustical Systems

Acoustical systems feature a series of panels that block unwanted noise. They can lower sound levels significantly in food processing plants — up to 20 decibels in some cases, which makes the facility much safer for employees.

The latest acoustical systems are easy to clean and feature modular designs, which allow for better hygiene and reduced risk of contamination.

Quieter Machinery and Retrofits

Food manufacturers should specify low-noise motors, helical gears and damped guards when buying. They can retrofit legacy assets with lined hoods, fan silencers and belt-drive conversions. Lower source noise reduces the PPE burden and improves on-floor communication.

Vibration Isolation and Predictive Maintenance

Imbalanced fans, worn bearings and misaligned drives are noisy and inefficient. Isolation mounts and routine balancing cut both vibration and dB. Add condition monitoring (accelerometers, ultrasound) to catch issues early — preventing noisy breakdowns and unplanned outages.

Compressed-Air Noise Reduction

Swap open blow-offs for engineered air nozzles and fit mufflers on exhausts. This often delivers double wins: less noise and lower air consumption, which frees compressor capacity and stabilizes line performance.





Regulatory Guidelines for Noise and Food Safety

Several rules and regulations exist regarding noise protection and food safety in food processing facilities. Without a proper understanding of these guidelines, employers and employees may be putting their well-being and productivity at risk.

Noise Guidelines

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says that the permissible noise exposure level is an average of 90 decibels over an eight-hour day. Employers must also protect employees who are exposed to average noise levels of over 85 decibels during an eight-hour day.

A strong hearing conservation program includes:

Regular noise surveys and personal dosimetry

Engineering controls first (treat sources and paths)

Appropriate hearing protection and fit-testing

Annual audiometry and training

Because the regulations are so strict, it’s critical for plant owners and managers to work with professionals who have experience in noise protection. Otherwise, they may end up compromising productivity.





Minimize Noise, Maximize Productivity

The right mix of engineering controls and smarter communication reduces fatigue, errors and unplanned stops — lifting throughput without sacrificing safety. Start by mapping your loudest tasks, fix sources first and measure results with dosimetry and OEE.