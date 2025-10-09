Finlays Acquires Natural Beverage Manufacturer Leahy-IFP

Finlays, a global B2B beverage solutions provider, has acquired Leahy-IFP, an aseptic packer and formulator of natural fruit-based beverages headquartered in Glenview, Illinois.

Finlays will integrate Leahy-IFP and its global extract business – Finlays Solutions – creating a natural beverages platform from which to serve brand owners, retailers and foodservice operators worldwide. The acquisition doubles Finlays Solutions’ footprint in North America and significantly expands its capability in the food service channel.

Finlays says it and Leahy-IFP are a natural fit for several reasons. Leahy-IFP’s position in foodservice pairs with Finlays Solutions’ strength with beverage brand owners and retail. Combining Finlays Solutions’ expertise in tea, coffee and botanical solutions, with Leahy-IFP’s specialization in fruit-based beverage products (including high-growth refreshers), creates a diverse natural beverages portfolio.

The integration will also provide enhanced capability across the value chain, including sourcing, product development, manufacturing capability and packaging formats. The businesses are also aligned culturally, as both are family owned.

Integrating Finlays Solutions and Leahy-IFP creates a global network centered on North America, with seven sites in the U.S. — across Rhode Island, Illinois, Texas, New Jersey, Nevada — as well as operations in the UK and Kenya. Through this network, and the combined expertise of the two respective teams, Finlays Solutions and Leahy-IFP’s vision is to drive long-term, sustainable growth in natural beverages.

Finlays is now moving to integrate Finlays Solutions and Leahy-IFP into one business and is aiming to complete this in January 2026. The integrated business will be chaired by James Woodrow, group managing director of Finlays, with Mike Leahy, of Leahy-IFP, as deputy chair, and Darnell Ross as chief executive officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Leahy-IFP and its wonderful team to the Finlays family,” Woodrow says. “Leahy-IFP is a business with incredible legacy stretching back 65 years. Both of our businesses are family owned, with strong and complementary values making us a natural fit. This is a transformational moment for Leahy-IFP and Finlays Solutions as we seek to deliver on our purpose of empowering our customers to create a world where every sip brings joy. I am incredibly excited about what we will achieve together.”

Mike Leahy adds: “Finlays is one of the biggest and most trusted names in natural beverages and we couldn’t ask for a better business to join forces with. We’re proud of what we’ve built over the last 65 years, but together, we can go even further, creating new opportunities for our people, our customers and our partners. In short, we are excited to join forces with Finlays Solutions and look forward to being part of a shared future defined by ambition, collaboration and growth.”