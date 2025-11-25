CRB Names Tyler Manker as Senior Project Director for F&B Preconstruction

CRB has appointed Tyler Manker, P.E., as senior project director, preconstruction, within the company’s Food and Beverage business.

With nearly two decades of engineering and construction leadership, Manker has a record of driving growth, innovation and operational excellence across the food processing sector.

“CRB’s approach to integrated delivery is redefining what’s possible in food and beverage project execution,” Manker says. “I’m excited to contribute to a team that treats construction not as an endpoint, but as a vital part of the innovation process. Together, we’ll continue delivering projects that unite precision, performance and partnership.”

He joins CRB from MBW Construction, LLC, where he served as equity partner and executive vice president, transforming the company from a regional contractor into a nationally recognized design-build firm. Under his leadership, MBW grew from $7 million to more than $120 million in annual revenue in just five years.

A licensed professional engineer with a Bachelor of Science degree in construction engineering from Iowa State University, Manker’s career spans engineering, project management and executive leadership. His experience covers civil, structural and architectural design; estimating and cost control; and project delivery for major food processors and suppliers nationwide. He is recognized for developing leadership systems, mentoring programs and knowledge-transfer initiatives that strengthen teams and sustain performance.

“Tyler’s arrival reinforces our commitment to construction as an essential driver of our integrated project delivery model,” says Tom Rychlewski, vice president, regional operations, Food and Beverage. “He combines deep technical expertise with an entrepreneurial approach to execution, helping our clients move from concept to operations with speed, safety, quality and confidence.”