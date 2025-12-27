Heineken Names Alex Carreteiro as Regional President Americas

Heineken N.V. has named Alex Carreteiro as regional president Americas and member of the HEINEKEN executive team, effective March 1, 2026.

Carreteiro succeeds Marc Busain, who left HEINEKEN on Oct. 1.

Carreteiro joins HEINEKEN from PepsiCo, where, as the CEO of PepsiCo Brazil & South Cone Foods business, he is responsible for 16,000 employees and 10 factories across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Under his leadership, PepsiCo’s Brazil business doubled its size, achieved market share and penetration gains, and was recognized as PepsiCo’s Global Business Unit of the Year in 2024.

Prior to joining PepsiCo, Carreteiro spent nearly two decades at Nestlé, holding senior roles across general management, sales and finance in Europe and the Americas. His last role was vice president of North America (USA, Canada, Mexico) within the Nestlé Americas zone. Before that, he served as CEO of the Latin Caribbean region and managing director of Nestlé Waters Brazil and Portugal.

“Alex’s appointment reflects our ambition to accelerate growth and transformation in the Americas, a region that is critical to HEINEKEN’s long-term EverGreen strategy,” says Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board. “His strategic vision, operational discipline and people-first leadership style are a strong fit with HEINEKEN’s values and future direction. I very much look forward to welcoming Alex to the team.”