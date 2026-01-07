HHS, USDA Unveil Dietary Guidelines Prioritizing ‘Whole Foods’ Over ‘Highly Processed’ Foods

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Agriculture have unveiled dietary guidelines that prioritize “whole foods” – such as protein, healthy fats, fruit and vegetables, and whole grains – over "highly processed" foods.

These agencies cite chronic health conditions, including obesity and diabetes, and “pharmaceutical intervention” for the recommendations in the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025-2030. Generally, the guidelines suggest that consumers:

Prioritize protein at every meal

Consume full-fat dairy with no added sugars

Eat vegetables and fruits throughout the day, focusing on whole forms

Incorporate healthy fats from whole foods such as meats, seafood, eggs, nuts, seeds, olives and avocados

Focus on whole grains, while sharply reducing refined carbohydrates

Limit highly processed foods, added sugars and artificial additives

Eat the “right amount” based on age, sex, size, and activity level

Choose water and unsweetened beverages to support hydration

Limit alcohol consumption for better overall health

Specifically, the guidelines call for avoiding “highly processed packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat, or other foods that are salty or sweet, such as chips, cookies, and candy that have added sugars and sodium (salt).” Additionally, limiting foods and beverages with artificial flavors, petroleum-based dyes, artificial preservatives and low-calorie non-nutritive sweeteners is also recommended.

The guidelines also state: “While no amount of added sugar or non-nutritive sweeteners is recommended or considered part of a healthy or nutritious diet, one meal should contain no more than 10 grams of added sugars.”

Like the previous edition, the 2025-2030 guidelines recommend less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium for people older than 14 and less than 10% of daily calories from saturated fats.

Specific alcohol limits—which were previously established at less than two drinks per day for adult men and less than one drink per day for adult women — were removed, but the updated guidelines suggest consuming “less alcohol for better health.”

The guidelines also provide tailored recommendations for infants and children, adolescents, pregnant and lactating women, older adults, individuals with chronic disease, and vegetarians and vegans.

The National Confectioners Association (NCA) – which represents candy and snack manufacturers — says it “supports and values the role of the dietary guidelines in promoting balanced nutrition.”

“American consumers have a unique mindset when they enjoy chocolate and candy that is not present when interacting with other foods,” the NCA says. “People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day. To help consumers choose the right treat for any occasion, chocolate and candy companies are offering more variety in pack sizes and portion options than ever before – all while reminding consumers that candy is a treat and not a center-of-the-plate food.”