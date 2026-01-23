Puratos Acquires Nut Product Manufacturer Vör Foods

Puratos has acquired Vör Foods, producer of clean-label nut butters and nut‑based fillings.

Based in Trevose, Pennsylvania, Vör strengthens Puratos' U.S. manufacturing footprint and reinforces its commitment to sweet goods innovation. With nut‑based ingredients among the fastest‑growing categories in bakery, this expansion will help manufacturers respond more quickly to emerging consumer trends — such as the rising demand for Dubai‑style chocolate — through locally produced ingredients.

"The Vör team brings craftsmanship, agility and impressive speed," says Andy Brimacombe, president of Puratos North America. "They've grown remarkably fast by staying close to customers and delivering on-trend nut solutions. Their expertise and U.S. nut facility make them a strong strategic fit for Puratos and enhance our ability to support customers with reliable, high-quality ingredients. We're excited to welcome them to the team as we continue driving sweet goods innovation together."

Vör Foods' portfolio of pistachio, hazelnut, almond, cashew and blended nut butters and fillings complements Puratos' existing range of nut fillings, including the recently launched Carat Nuxel Hazelnut. Vör's SQF-certified, dedicated nut facility enhances operational capabilities, while its predominantly U.S.-sourced ingredients improve traceability and lead times to meet growing customer demand.

"Since founding Vör Foods in 2016, we've focused on quality, agility and close customer and supplier collaboration," says Vör Foods CEO Frank Steck. "Joining Puratos opens an exciting new chapter. Together, we can bring even greater value to our customers by combining Vör's nut expertise with Puratos' scale, capabilities, and industry network."

Located 35 minutes from Puratos' U.S. headquarters, the Trevose facility will support closer technical collaboration and the exchange of best practices between the teams. As part of the integration, Puratos will invest in Vör's equipment and capacity to support continued expansion and meet rising consumer demand for clean-label nut solutions.