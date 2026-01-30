BRIDOR to Double Capacity at New Jersey Manufacturing Facility

BRIDOR, producer of bakery products and Viennese pastries sold in more than 100 countries, has revealed a major expansion to its Vineland, New Jersey site by investing in a new Viennese Pastries line, a new warehouse, research and development center, culinary academy, baking center and an automated bread line.

The expansion at Vineland will double the production capabilities at the bakery and is part of a multi-billion-dollar investment strategy BRIDOR has committed to within the United States over the next several years.

The Vineland expansion project, which broke ground in the fall 2024, included the construction of a 51,000-sq.-ft. building to house a newly acquired Viennese pastry production line, as well as the installation of an industrial refrigeration system. The new pastry line has been operational since summer 2025 and is now producing premium Viennese pastries for professional foodservice and retail partners across the United States and beyond.

In addition to the facility expansion, BRIDOR has invested in a bread production line that will replace the existing line within the current building footprint. This upgrade will further enhance the Vineland site's versatility, efficiency and output, with the bread line expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2026.

BRIDOR hosted a celebration at the Vineland plant on Jan. 28 to commemorate the milestone as part of the company's long-term investment strategy in North America. The expansion strengthens BRIDOR's East Coast production capabilities and reinforces its commitment to serving U.S. customers with locally produced bakery products while increasing capacity to meet growing demand without compromising the artisanal standards the brand is known for.

"This expansion reflects our commitment to growing closer to our customers and responding quickly to the needs of the U.S. market,” says BRIDOR North America CEO Eric Julliet de Saint Lager. “By strengthening our Vineland production capabilities, we're able to scale efficiently while preserving the craftsmanship, quality and consistency that define BRIDOR. Vineland plays a critical role in our growth today and well into the future."

BRIDOR's investment in Vineland reflects its broader North American growth strategy focused on localization, producing European-inspired bakery products closer to customers, sourcing ingredients locally where possible and building flexible capacity to meet evolving customer needs. With more than 40 years of presence in North America, BRIDOR combines culinary know-how with industrial excellence, working closely with chefs to imagine creations tailored to the needs of catering and hospitality professionals and bakery-loving customers.

The Vineland expansion complements BRIDOR's growing national footprint. In the western United States, the company is constructing a new production facility in the Greater Salt Lake City area, with plans to bring the site online in 2026. Additionally, BRIDOR recently announced plans to build an industrial bakery in Lancaster, Texas. The two new facilities will expand BRIDOR's North American footprint, joining its existing operational plants in Quebec, Canada, Bridgeport, Connecticut, and Vineland, New Jersey.

Together, these major investments underscore BRIDOR's commitment to re-localizing production in the U.S. while continuing to deliver authentic French bakery products at scale.

"North America is a strategic priority for BRIDOR, and these investments demonstrate our long-term vision for the region,” says BRIDOR Worldwide CEO Philippe Morin. “Expanding our production footprint allows us to combine French baking expertise with local manufacturing excellence, ensuring we can deliver premium products at scale while remaining deeply connected to our customers.”