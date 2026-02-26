Litehouse Inc. Rebrands as Litehouse Foods

As it approaches its 63rd anniversary, Litehouse Inc. is repositioning its corporate identity to Litehouse Foods.

The company has unveiled a refreshed vision and values that brings its full portfolio of brands together, including Litehouse, Organicville, Veggiecraft, Sky Valley and partnered licensed brands including Flavortown, and Zaxbys. Litehouse Foods offers a portfolio of products in its Value Added and Away From Home foodservice division, allowing for custom formulations, various packaging options and private-label products.

The name change acknowledges that Litehouse Foods has evolved. What began as a regional manufacturer has become a multi-brand, multi-channel consumer product goods (CPG) company serving grocery retailers, foodservice distributors and away-from-home operations. The portfolio spans salad dressings, sauces, condiments, cheese, dips and specialty items.

The new corporate identity also crystallizes the values that guide the organization: Heart, Ownership, Excellence, and Integrity. These four pillars reflect how the company makes decisions, develops products, and builds relationships with partners and communities.

"We're a company that continues to evolve with our consumers, customers, suppliers and our employee owners, and we are a different company than we were just a few years ago," says Litehouse CEO Kelly Prior. "This evolution brings clarity to who we've become and the future we are creating together. Our new corporate identity and refreshed purpose are grounded in the same values that have always guided us but expressed in a way that is more relevant and more reflective of our employee owners. This isn't about changing who we are, it's about clearly articulating who we've become, so our teams, our partners and our consumers can feel it in everything we do."

Litehouse Foods’ transition to the new corporate identity is effective immediately. All the company's plant locations will remain operational and fully staffed. All customer service, sales and technical support teams continue without interruption. Existing product SKUs, supplier relationships and supply chain commitments remain in effect.

"This evolution is more than a refreshed look, it's about restating our commitment to quality and the principles that have always set Litehouse apart, while clearly defining our purpose, mission, vision and values," says Brad Horn, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Litehouse Foods. "With this clarity, we're aligned with who we are, where we're going and how we show up every day, continuing to deliver great food to our customers, just as we have for generations."