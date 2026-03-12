Puratos to Acquire Dawn Foods

Puratos is set to acquire Dawn Foods, as both companies serve professional bakers, pastry chefs, retailers and food manufacturers by translating consumer trends and insights into ingredient solutions.

"This agreement reflects a major long-term step for Puratos," says Puratos CEO Pierre Tossut. "Dawn Foods is a highly respected company with capabilities that complement our own. The agreement shows our ambition to further expand our footprint and capabilities within a space we know well, understand deeply and have successfully developed over generations."

Dawn Foods, with operations across North America, Europe, AMEAP and Latin America, has expertise in American sweet baked goods and ingredient solutions for applications such as donuts, muffins, cookies and brownies. Its innovation model is driven by the creation of product concepts, seasonal inspiration and customer-ready solutions that enable bakeries to differentiate and optimize their assortment. Dawn Foods also operates production facilities that deliver quality and reliability at scale and has a strong distribution network, particularly in North America.

Puratos complements this with expertise across bakery, patisserie and chocolate, including fermentation, sourdough, grains and seeds, patisserie classics and chocolate craftsmanship. Its innovation approach is rooted in ingredient technology and long-term R&D. Puratos operates technology-driven manufacturing sites designed to integrate advanced functionality and more tailored production and serves customers through a global network of local subsidiaries active in 87 countries.

This combination would bring together complementary innovation engines — Dawn Foods' application-led creativity and Puratos' R&D-led ingredient technology — alongside complementary production models. It would also connect Dawn Food's extensive North American distribution footprint with Puratos' broad international subsidiary network.

These combined capabilities would allow Puratos to better serve customers whose needs span both mainstream production and technology-driven solutions, across a range of bakery and sweet goods applications, than either Puratos or Dawn Foods can do alone. This combination would also reinforce a long-term commitment to innovation, food science and the continued development of people and capabilities across both organizations.

"Dawn has grown into a global business by staying focused on what matters most — our people, our products and the customers we serve,” says Dawn Foods CEO Carrie Jones-Barber. “As we looked to the future, it was important to find a partner aligned with our values and our long-term view of the business. Like Dawn, Puratos is a family-owned company with a strong heritage and a deep commitment to people, quality and the baking industry."

The transaction is expected to be complete by the end of 2026, subject to the receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Until the transaction is complete, Puratos and Dawn Foods remain fully independent companies and will continue to operate separately. There are no changes to day-to-day operations, customer relationships or commercial arrangements.