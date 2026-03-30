Yaskawa America Introduces GA501 Industrial AC Microdrive with Embedded Ethernet

The Drives & Motion Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. has launched the GA501 Industrial AC Microdrive with embedded Ethernet.

The GA501 is engineered for modern industrial automation and handles any industrial application, thanks to its embedded dual-port Ethernet capability. With support for all major industrial Ethernet protocols, the GA501 eliminates the need for additional hardware, reduces installation time and simplifies system design.

The GA501 integrates into networks via EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, Modbus TCP/IP, EtherCAT, BACnet/IP, or MECHATROLINK-4, all within a single AC drive. Reduce installation time with dual-port Ethernet connections, standard DIN rail mounting for up to 7.5 HP, and spring-tension I/O terminals. With support for all major industrial Ethernet protocols and topologies, the GA501 eliminates the need for additional hardware, reduces installation time, and simplifies system design.

The GA501 can be part of a facility’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) via a variety of industrial protocols. Select from the six on-board network protocols with a simple DIP switch.

Available ratings: IP20/Open Type enclosure

240 VAC single-phase: 1/6 to 5 HP

240 VAC three-phase: 1/6 to 30 HP

480 VAC three-phase: 1/2 to 40 HP

Motor operation up to 40 HP includes:

Induction (IM)

Magnet (PM)

Synchronous Reluctance (SynRM)

The GA501 is designed to let users program a unit without power applied, using the DriveWizard Mobile application. With power applied, the innovative LED status ring and network status LEDs quickly and easily display drive status at a glance.