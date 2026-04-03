PepsiCo Refreshes Tostitos Brand

PepsiCo has redesigned the Tostitos brand to celebrate its commitment to craft, quality and connection.

The new branding highlights that Tostitos chips are made from whole corn kernels and contain no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

“We have always made Tostitos chips starting with whole corn kernels and masa made the traditional way, and now, we’re finally telling the full Tostitos story and leaning into how our products fit naturally into how people cook, host and connect today,” says Jess Spaulding, vice president of marketing, PepsiCo Foods U.S. “We’re meeting consumers’ calls for transparency while reinforcing that we’re not just a snack brand — opening the door to expand beyond traditional snacking into new food occasions and spaces.”

Instead of photography, the design leans on illustration, which allows the traditional masa-making process. Consumers will notice little nods to corn kernels and cobs tucked into the graphics. The two “Ts” in the Tostitos logo have always been people sharing chips and salsa, but now they’re more prominent.

Cream backgrounds anchor the product names – Tostitos Original Restaurant Style, SCOOPS! Original, Bite Size Rounds — while bright pops of color make the flavored chips – Hint of Lime, Mexican Street Corn — impossible to miss.

Fans can experience the refreshed Tostitos brand in real life from April 30 to May 3 at Casa de Tostitos in New York City. This immersive celebration features an elevated tasting menu with Tostitos and a celebrity chef, a behind-the-scenes look at traditional masa-making and a special evening performance and a vibrant shoppable marketplace featuring artisan partners.

The refreshed Tostitos packaging is rolling out nationwide now.



