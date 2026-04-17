Alpenrose Sells Oregon Dairy Operations to Plant Based Innovations

Alpenrose has sold its butter, sour cream and ice cream mix business operations in Clackamas, Oregon to Plant Based Innovations.

The transaction preserves approximately 35 local jobs and ensures the continuation of production, supporting the regional dairy supply chain.

Plant Based Innovations (PBI) operates three manufacturing facilities strategically located across the East Coast, West Coast and Midwest, enabling nationwide production and distribution capabilities.

“We’re thrilled that PBI has acquired the Clackamas facility,” says Dusty Highland, CEO of Smith Brothers and Alpenrose. “Generations of families grew up enjoying fresh Alpenrose dairy products. This means customers can continue to find their favorite products in grocery stores, including sour cream and butter made in Oregon, as well as the milk we produce at our Kent, Washington facility.”

Alpenrose announced in January that it would cease operations in Clackamas. The company retained Harry Davis & Company to market the operations. If a buyer hadn’t been found, Alpenrose’s equipment assets would’ve gone to auction May 20.

“This acquisition reflects a shared commitment to doing what is right for the business, its employees, its customers and the community,” says PBI President JD Sethi.

Founded in 1891, Alpenrose was acquired by Smith Brothers Farms in 2019. The company purchased the Clackamas facility from Larsen’s Creamery in 2022.