How Digitalization Supports Pasteurization Recordkeeping

The food and beverage industry requires the highest degree of process safety and quality assurance to protect consumers and comply with regulatory requirements. For decades, proving compliance has required meticulous and often cumbersome paper-based recordkeeping, but those practices are giving way to modern industrial data collection and management methods.

This pivotal shift is being fueled by a combination of innovative technological developments and regulatory bodies’ growing acceptance of digital recordkeeping, most recently the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for dairy records.

This transition is more than replacing paper with electronically-generated reports — it represents a foundational change in how process data is captured, managed and used to drive safety and efficiency. Digital systems provide a new level of reliability and accessibility to this critical process data. The evolution is characterized by a combination of hardware and software tools, providing solutions that improve recordkeeping integrity, enhance reporting and simplify the complex landscape of regulatory compliance.

This article explores the implications of these advancements, culminating in a dairy sector pasteurization use case, where precise control and verifiable records are not just best practices, but legal mandates essential for public health.





Paper Imperfections

Traditional paper chart recorders have long been a staple for creating temperature and flow audit records. However, these tools possess several drawbacks that can negatively impact reporting accuracy, along with operational efficiency.

Bulky chart recorders take up considerable space, and their resulting paper charts present storage challenges. These records, often kept for years, are susceptible to damage from moisture, along with degradation over time, jeopardizing long-term process compliance verification.

Operationally, recorders also present ongoing challenges because they rely on mechanical parts that are prone to failure, consumable paper charts and ink pen supplies, which create recurring cost and upkeep needs. Maintaining these devices is labor-intensive, requiring personnel to manually change charts, review data by hand and physically archive the records.

Furthermore, paper chart recorders are susceptible to physical errors — such as pen skips and ink smears — which can obscure or invalidate critical data, and they offer limited data resolution, making it difficult to pinpoint precise measurements. For example, a line’s interpretation on a chart can be subjective, and correlating multiple parameters such as temperature, pressure and flow across different charts is a complex and frequently imprecise task. Manual annotations on these charts often lack robust and verifiable audit trails, and they can become increasingly difficult to read months or years later, causing issues during regulatory audits.





Navigating the Regulatory Landscape

Adopting digital records requires a mindset shift in an industry that has relied on paper for generations. However, the transition from clunky physical evidence to secure digital files represents a major step in operational evolution.

Recognizing the growing options for digitalization throughout industry, the FDA and other regulatory bodies are increasingly embracing and encouraging digital recordkeeping to supersede paper-based methods. This evolution is guided by standards, such as 21 CFR Part 11, which establishes the criteria under which electronic records and electronic signatures are considered trustworthy, reliable and equivalent to or better than paper records.

In the dairy sector, statutes like the Pasteurized Milk Ordinance (PMO) provide the legal framework for ensuring the safety of dairy products, and its requirements are now achievable using digital solutions. This provides a level of data integrity, transparency, and accountability that cannot be achieved using paper methods.

Digital systems are being increasingly adopted throughout industry, supported by the advanced capabilities of modern instrumentation and data management software designed to adeptly meet stringent regulatory demands.





Digital Audit Enhancement

Digital data acquisition, consisting of management devices and software, directly addresses the inherent limitations of paper-based systems by securely capturing and recording multiple critical control points (CCPs) simultaneously. Parameters such as temperature, flow, valve status and pressure can be monitored in a single, unified system. A range of other enhancements move beyond recording for compliance, bolstering user abilities to obtain the operational insights necessary for performance improvements.

Data is typically managed through a user-friendly human-machine interface (HMI), which provides local visualization, interaction and annotation capabilities right on the plant floor or in any other control room or workspace. As a result, operators can monitor processes in real-time, as well as enter comments and clearly flag events with much greater ease and detail than manual annotations allow.

Centralized control and reporting are cornerstones of digital enhancement, and specialized data management software deployed on premises provides fast and easy access to process data and annotations. While cloud solutions are also feasible for this purpose, most organizations prefer on-premises installations because they ensure that critical information is accessible on the production floor without relying on external network connectivity. This type of software enables automated reporting, which can be configured to meet specific regulatory requirements, such as those outlined in the PMO.

These systems are designed with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance out-of-the-box, offering features like secure electronic records, electronic signatures, and robust audit trails that track all process and user-initiated activities. These tools help manufacturers improve operational efficiency by automating recording tasks, streamlining compliance using audit-ready reports, and increasing process insights with comprehensive and clear datasets for analysis. This versatility makes them suitable for a multitude of applications beyond pasteurization, including clean-in-place (CIP) systems and other processes where records are required.





Use Case: Modernizing Pasteurization Records in the Dairy Sector

Pasteurization is fundamental in dairy operations to eliminate pathogens and extend product shelf life and therefore it is strictly regulated under the PMO. The process requires precise and continuous monitoring of time, temperature, flow rate and the status of various valves to ensure that all product is properly treated.

Integrating these diverse parameters and accurately correlating them in real-time is a significant challenge. This process can be difficult and error-prone using traditional paper chart records because technicians must simultaneously monitor multiple charts, manually cross-reference timestamps and attempt to build a cohesive picture of the process. These conditions create a high likelihood for errors and oversights.

To mitigate these risks, system designers can install digital solutions consisting of one or more recorders with accompanying data management software. This type of integrated system accepts inputs from a multitude of instruments simultaneously, and it records all key PMO parameters —including hot and cold product temperatures, flow rates, differential pressure across the system, and the positions of flow-diversion valves — into a single, synchronized and auditable timeline. Management software provides a clear visualization of all these data points, setpoints and events in a central location, streamlining both operational monitoring and regulatory review. Additionally, this system provides PMO-compliant reporting natively, which drastically simplifies the process of proving compliance to auditors.

Leading data management software systems, such as FDM, have no limit on the number of connected digital recorders, making them scalable to record information from multiple processes across entire plants, such as multiple pasteurizers, CIP skids and silo temperature monitoring.





Embrace a Safer and Smarter Future

The food and beverage industry's adoption of and transition to digital data management methods is characteristic of the sector’s eagerness to increase safety and efficiency. By moving away from paper and its limitations, processors are improving product traceability from pasture to supermarket shelf, thereby enhancing consumer safety.

Digital systems provide an unparalleled level of data integrity and accessibility, ensuring that critical process information is accurate, secure and ready for review. This transformation simultaneously eases operational and regulatory bottlenecks, while freeing up valuable resources and reducing the risk of non-compliance. As technology continues to advance and adoption proliferates, digital data collection and management will quickly become the new standard for quality and safety in the food and beverage industry.