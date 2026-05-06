Debut, Oterra Partner to Develop Red 40 Alternative

Debut, developer of ingredients through precision fermentation, and Oterra, supplier of natural colors and color solutions, are embarking on a multi-million-dollar collaboration to develop and scale a natural alternative to artificial red colors for food and beverage applications.

The partnership will scale Debut’s precision fermentation process to create a natural alternative to Red 40. By combining Debut’s technology with Oterra’s formulation expertise, the companies aim to produce natural color solutions spanning orange, red and violet, offering a full range of stable shades to food and beverage manufacturers. The Red 40 alternative will work in a range of applications and will also be compatible with vegan, kosher, and halal certifications.

Debut and Oterra will collaborate with leading food and beverage companies ahead of commercialization while working toward an FDA approval filing, with the goal of bringing a commercially scaled product to market in approximately three years.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Department of Health and Human Services have encouraged food manufacturers to phase out certain FD&C certified food colorings by the end of 2026, accelerating demand for high-performing natural alternatives.

“Our collaboration with Debut brings exciting new technology options to significantly strengthen our natural portfolio with optimized technical performance,” says Luc Ganivet, head of innovation at Oterra. “It also offers secure supply, independent of weather and harvest without compromising on natural credentials. Oterra has a 150-year heritage of innovating colors from natural sources including several Red 40 alternatives.”

Advanced precision fermentation techniques will also contribute to reduced land and water use, compared with traditionally cultivated sources for red alternatives.

“We’re excited to fast-track the commercialization of natural red alternatives from precision fermentation with Oterra,” says Joshua Britton, founder and CEO of Debut. “Biotech offers clear advantages that align with evolving market demand. Its adoption in the food and beverage industry is particularly compelling, providing a high-performance alternative to FD&C colors and Red 40, which faces increased regulatory scrutiny.”