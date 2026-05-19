Kraft Heinz Launches JELL-O Simply

Kraft Heinz has launched JELL-O Simply, a new line made without FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners.

Featuring real fruit juice and 25% less sugar, JELL-O Simply delivers the signature taste, texture and vibrant colors families know and love – with ingredients parents increasingly want.

As a permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio, JELL-O Simply is designed to help bring a new generation of families into the gelatin and pudding desserts category – particularly younger parents increasingly seeking treats made with real ingredients and less sugar. The new lineup includes:

JELL-O Simply Ready-to-Eat: Made with real fruit juice and now available nationwide for $3.99 per four-pack in Orange, along with two new-to-category flavors: Raspberry Lemonade and Blueberry.

JELL-O Simply Gelatin and Instant Pudding Mixes: Available nationwide in August 2026 for $2.24 per box in four flavors including Vanilla (made with real vanilla), Chocolate (made with real cocoa), Banana (made with real banana) and Strawberry (made with real strawberry juice).

“We know families are looking for treats that strike the right balance between great taste and ingredients they can feel good about – and they don’t want to sacrifice the brands they know and love to get there,” says Kathryn O’Brien, head of marketing, desserts at Kraft Heinz. “JELL-O Simply delivers everything people love about JELL-O – the delicious taste, the iconic jiggle and the vibrant fun – now made with no FD&C colors or artificial sweeteners. It’s a meaningful evolution for the brand and an important milestone in Kraft Heinz’s broader modernization journey.”

The launch marks a milestone in JELL-O’s broader renovation journey under Kraft Heinz’s commitment to remove FD&C colors across its U.S. portfolio by the end of 2027.