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Tyson Foods Names Wes Morris as COO

Wes Morris_Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods

Wes Morris, incoming chief operating officer, Tyson Foods.

June 12, 2026

Tyson Foods, Inc. has named Wes Morris as chief operating officer.

As COO, Morris will oversee the company’s business segments, including chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods and international.

Morris brings more than 20 years of experience with Tyson Foods, including prior leadership roles as president of the prepared foods and poultry businesses.

“Wes Morris has a proven track record of executing against operational priorities across key segments of our business,” says Jeff Schomburger, incoming president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “His deep understanding of our operations will be critical as we continue to strengthen performance across the enterprise. We remain focused on executing our strategy with discipline and have the right resources and people to win.”

"I'm excited to return at this pivotal moment," Morris adds. "We have a strong foundation in place, and I'm committed to operational discipline as the company continues to advance its strategic priorities and execute its growth plan.”

Morris begins his role on June 15. Devin Cole will be retiring from Tyson Foods.

KEYWORDS: personnel personnel announcements Tyson Foods

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