Automated Flexible Conveyor Debuts AFC Spiralfeeder Model 60

Automated Flexible Conveyor has introduced its highest capacity AFC Spiralfeeder screw conveyor.

Developed to automatically transfer large volumes of powders, pellets and other dry, bulk materials at high throughputs, the AFC Spiralfeeder Model 60 conveying system utilizes a 6.25-inch diameter outer tube and a high-torque, industrial-duty drive for efficient material transfer at a range of RPMs. At the press of a button, the conveyor moves materials and ingredients from the integrated hopper at floor level up to discharge fast, gently and safely at a constant flow rate without clogging or degradation.

Suitable for use in food, dairy and other facilities, the new AFC Spiralfeeder Model 60 screw conveyor includes a choice of interchangeable spiral screw types in carbon or stainless steel to suit nearly any free flowing or non-free flowing material in sanitary and non-regulated processes. The hopper interior, screw and outer tube may be easily accessed for complete cleaning and fast changeovers. Custom accessories such as a material agitator, lump breaker and dust cover are offered as options.

The new conveyor is designed and manufactured at the company's New Jersey facility. Material testing is offered in the on-site test lab prior to delivery and installation.