Bulk Processing
Automated Flexible Conveyor Debuts AFC Spiralfeeder Model 60
Automated Flexible Conveyor has introduced its highest capacity AFC Spiralfeeder screw conveyor.
Developed to automatically transfer large volumes of powders, pellets and other dry, bulk materials at high throughputs, the AFC Spiralfeeder Model 60 conveying system utilizes a 6.25-inch diameter outer tube and a high-torque, industrial-duty drive for efficient material transfer at a range of RPMs. At the press of a button, the conveyor moves materials and ingredients from the integrated hopper at floor level up to discharge fast, gently and safely at a constant flow rate without clogging or degradation.
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