Sustainability
PepsiCo: 70% of Key Ingredients Sustainably Sourced
PepsiCo has announced progress against its 2030 Positive Agriculture (pep+) goals, highlighting gains in scaling regenerative agriculture and restorative and protective practices, advancing sustainable sourcing in accordance with its guidelines, and improvements in livelihoods through dedicated programs.
"As we continue work to help advance toward a more resilient and sustainable food system, I'm proud of the notable progress we're making — particularly in scaling regenerative agriculture, restorative or protective practices and expanding opportunities that help strengthen livelihoods," says Jim Andrew, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, PepsiCo. "Our Positive Agriculture agenda is delivering impact for both people and the planet. While there is more work ahead, this momentum underscores what's possible through strong collaboration and continuous innovation."
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