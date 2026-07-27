Automation
Robotics Solutions for All Food Processing Jobs and Seasons
Robots and cobots, with the help of some clever programming and AI, can take on most any job anytime, anywhere.
July 27, 2026
Robotics and cobotics are becoming vital role players in the food and beverage industry. From picking berries or tomatoes, butchering meat carcasses, manipulating food processes, making RTE meals and all stages of packaging to shipping, AI-powered robots and cobots are taking on jobs where people simply aren’t available to do the work.
We asked robotic suppliers and system integrators to show us how robots and cobots are fulfilling jobs in the food industry, often doing tedious or even dangerous work that OSHA might have considered not fit for humans.
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Wayne Labs has more than 30 years of editorial experience in industrial automation. He served as senior technical editor for I&CS/Control Solutions magazine for 18 years where he covered software, control system hardware and sensors/transmitters. Labs ran his own consulting business and contributed feature articles to Electronic Design, Control, Control Design, Industrial Networking and Food Engineering magazines. Before joining Food Engineering, he served as a senior technical editor for Omega Engineering Inc. Labs also worked in wireless systems and served as a field engineer for GE’s Mobile Communications Division and as a systems engineer for Bucks County Emergency Services. In addition to writing technical feature articles, Wayne covers FE’s Engineering R&D section.