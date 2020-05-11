How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing CPG production
May 11, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing manufacturers of food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods to adapt how they clean, protect workers and meet production goals. Food Engineering editor-in-chief Casey Laughman, Consumer Brands Association senior vice president of regulatory and technical affairs Betsy Booren and Specialty Foods Association president Phil Kafarakis discuss how manufacturers are changing how they operate to meet both short- and long-term needs.
