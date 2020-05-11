Coronavirus CoverageProcessingLatest headlines

How the COVID-19 pandemic is changing CPG production

May 11, 2020
KEYWORDS consumer packaged goods / plant management / plant safety / worker safety / workforce
Reprints
No Comments

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing manufacturers of food, beverages and other consumer packaged goods to adapt how they clean, protect workers and meet production goals. Food Engineering editor-in-chief Casey Laughman, Consumer Brands Association senior vice president of regulatory and technical affairs Betsy Booren and Specialty Foods Association president Phil Kafarakis discuss how manufacturers are changing how they operate to meet both short- and long-term needs.

subscribe to Food Engineering

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

You must login or register in order to post a comment.