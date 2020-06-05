Coronavirus CoverageInnovationProcessing

How processors can use digital tools to adapt to COVID-19

June 5, 2020
KEYWORDS digitalization / software / worker safety
Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Casey Laughman and RizePoint CEO Dean Wiltse discuss the digital tools available for processors during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can be used for more effective, safe and flexible responses to challenges created by the pandemic.

