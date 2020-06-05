This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
This Website Uses Cookies By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to our cookie policy. Learn MoreThis website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
Home » How processors can use digital tools to adapt to COVID-19
Food Engineering Editor-in-Chief Casey Laughman and RizePoint CEO Dean Wiltse discuss the digital tools available for processors during the COVID-19 pandemic and how they can be used for more effective, safe and flexible responses to challenges created by the pandemic.
I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.
In the May 2020 issue of Food Engineering, our focus is on safety. From emergency planning to day-to-day operations such as cleaning and sanitation, we bring you tips on how to keep your workers and your customers safe.