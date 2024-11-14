Mucci Farms has acquired Greenhill Produce, a nearly 150-acre greenhouse facility in Kent Bridge, Ontario.

As part of the newly established Cox Farms company, Mucci Farms surpasses 650 acres of greenhouses in Canada and the United States, helping to make Cox Farms the largest owner of greenhouse acreage in North America.

"We've had the privilege of working closely with Greenhill for many years, so we know firsthand the exceptional quality of both their facilities and their crops," says Bert Mucci, CEO of Mucci Farms. "Bringing Greenhill into the Mucci family enhances our supply chain to offer more reliable supply for our partners."

Founded in 2000 as a 6-acre greenhouse, Greenhill Produce uses best-in-class farming practices, robotics and automation.

"Having worked with the Mucci team for many years, the Geertsema family is proud to pass the torch to the Cox Farms and Mucci team, who share our values, passion and drive to succeed,” says Justin Geertsema, vice president and general manager at Greenhill Produce. “Mucci's deep understanding of the greenhouse business and their farmers-first approach have always earned our respect.”

The continued expansion of capabilities and scale boost Mucci's presence and ability to service retail, wholesale and food service companies across the continent.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Cox Farms as we continue to build our vision of sustainable, high-quality food production across North America," says Steve Bradley, president of Cox Farms. "Bringing Greenhill into the larger Cox Farms family allows us to strengthen Mucci's capacity to support our partners with a more reliable supply of fresh produce. Together, we're not just expanding our reach but reinforcing our commitment to innovation and excellence in agriculture."

Mucci Farms produces a variety of crops including tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, strawberries and lettuce. The company will continue cultivating bell peppers at the Greenhill facility while remaining agile to adapt to market trends and explore diversification opportunities.