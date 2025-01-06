Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery, a cooperative of 180 Wisconsin dairy farmer families that produce cheese curds, specialty cheese and pasteurized process cheese, has appointed Kevin Pieh as chief executive officer by its board of directors, effective Dec. 18, 2024.

Pieh has been with Ellsworth Creamery since 2022 and was elevated from his role as interim CEO, which he assumed in September 2024. Previously, Pieh served as chief financial officer for the creamery. His responsibilities in this role included overseeing fiscal strategy, financial reporting and analysis, treasury management, and capital allocation.

“Ellsworth Creamery will greatly benefit from Kevin’s leadership and strong background working in cooperatives and dairy,” says Warren Johnson, Ellsworth Creamery’s board chair. “He has proven to have strong financial and management acumen during his tenure as CFO and is well-positioned to step into the CEO role. The board is excited for the continual growth trajectory of the cooperative with Kevin’s leadership.”

Prior to joining Ellsworth Creamery, Pieh held leadership positions with Land O’Lakes in the dairy foods, corporate finance and Truterra divisions. Pieh also has experience in the financial services industry, having held various roles in balance sheet capital, and liquidity management while with Ameriprise Financial. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in finance and marketing from Bethel University.

“I am honored to be the next CEO of Ellsworth Creamery and look forward to further connecting with our patrons, employees and customers in this capacity,” Pieh says. “Ellsworth Creamery is an incredible organization with a bright future and potential for strong growth. I’m excited to represent our farmer owners and lead our outstanding team of employees.”