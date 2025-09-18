Darigold Names Amy Humphreys as CEO

Darigold, Inc., the processing and marketing arm of the Northwest Dairy Association (NDA), has named Amy Humphreys as chief executive officer.

Humphreys previously served as Darigold's chief financial officer from 2015 to 2018 and will begin her new role on Oct. 1.

Humphreys succeeds Allan Huttema, who led the company through a pivotal period beginning in 2023, and will return to his Idaho dairy farm as an NDA member-owner.

"Amy brings a proven track record in leadership with vertically integrated food businesses like Darigold, and a keen focus on business performance, responsible and sustainable resource management, value expansion, and business transformation – all critical skills as Darigold continues our transformation aimed at modernization and growth," says Tim Kuenzi, chairman of Darigold's board and an NDA member in Oregon.

Humphreys takes on the CEO role at Darigold as the company opens a new production facility in Pasco, Washington and works to drive growth opportunities and efficiencies afforded by the new plant.

Apart from her time at Darigold, Humphreys has held C-level executive positions in the food manufacturing and petroleum sectors, among others. She also serves as a board director for both private and publicly held companies and is on the Economic Advisory Council for the Federal Reserve Board 12th District and the Nominating Committee for CoBank, a major financial institution for farms and agricultural businesses.

She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Washington Foster School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance from Puget Sound University. She is a certified public accountant in the state of Washington.

"Amy is the right leader for our company as we begin this important chapter," Kuenzi says. "Allan stepped in at a critical time, and we made some significant progress under his leadership —standing up Pasco, improving operations and strengthening our already capable leadership team. I know I speak for our full board in wishing him well as he returns to his life as a dairyman, and in welcoming Amy back to the Darigold team."