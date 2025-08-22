Grote Company Launches Servo Depositor for Condiments and Wet Salads

Grote Company recently launched its Servo Depositor machine, which is designed to deposit all types of condiments, liquids and particulates on prepared food lines.

Easy to maintain and operate, the depositor provides volume and placement control, with deposit rates of up to 100 per minute per nozzle and minimal gaps between products. Multiple products can be dispensed for greater throughput.

“Grote Company’s new Servo Depositor machine is just what prepared food processors need to increase their productivity,” says John Truscott, director of technology at Grote Company. “Fast and flexible with sanitary RTE design, the depositor was developed to fit seamlessly into your line, based on our deep knowledge of the sandwich, baked goods and prepared foods markets.”

The Servo Depositor features automatic deposit weight and length adjustments. Made with stainless steel components, it’s easy to operate, allowing for tool-less changeouts and disassembly for washdowns and maintenance, all with food-safe operation in mind. Airless operation is also available, depending on the application.

The machine’s cantilevered base with adjustable height means that it can be added to any production line. Configurable to meet specific needs, it offers a choice of hopper capacities, nozzles and heads for flexibility.