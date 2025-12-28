The Jensen Meat Company Integrates Before the Butcher into Plant-Based Division

The Jensen Meat Company, Inc. has integrated Before the Butcher into its growing plant-based division, Jensen Plant-Based Brands.

The integration brings together Before the Butcher, Cool Beans and Jensen's plant-based co-manufacturing operations under one roof with the goal of delivering exceptional flavor, innovation and growth across the alternative protein space.

Jensen acquired Before the Butcher in 2019 but operated as an independent company. As part of its food safety and quality assurance program, Jensen operates two separated production facilities to mitigate any risk of cross-contamination.

Jensen says the move reflects its long-term commitment to meeting consumer demand for nutritious, high-quality, great-tasting plant-based products while maintaining the authenticity and consistency that have defined the company's heritage since 1958.

Jensen's co-manufacturing capacity is helping plant-based brands scale their businesses. Their expanded plant-based portfolio offers consumers a variety of options that fit different lifestyles and preferences. Before the Butcher delivers protein-rich, gluten-free and non-GMO alternatives such as plant-based burgers and meatless grounds. Cool Beans provides globally inspired, plant-based wraps made with wholesome ingredients for convenient, on-the-go meals.

"Bringing these brands together allows us to serve an even broader range of customers while maintaining the flavor, authenticity and quality that define Jensen Meat," says Patricia Lavigne, executive vice president of The Jensen Meat Company, Inc.. "We've built a foundation that supports both traditional and plant-based innovation, helping us meet consumer demand across every part of the protein landscape."



