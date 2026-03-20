Dairy
Babybel Introduces Babybel PRO
Babybel has launched Babybel PRO, a snack cheese with protein and probiotics.
Made with 100% real cheese and four ingredients, each individually wrapped Babybel PRO delivers 5 grams of protein and 1 billion live and active LGG probiotics — all for 50 calories.
"As shoppers increasingly seek out snacks that deliver both protein and probiotics, we recognized an opportunity to expand the Babybel portfolio, so consumers don't have to choose between goodness and enjoyment," says Jessica Dillon, senior brand director for Babybel. "To meet consumers' desire for both benefits in one snack, we brought them together in the playful, perfectly portioned format only Babybel can offer."
Babybel PRO joins Babybel's existing lineup featuring nine varieties:
- Babybel PRO
- Mini Babybel Monterey Jack Cheese Variety
- Mini Babybel Mozzarella Cheese Variety
- Mini Babybel Original Cheese
- Mini Babybel Reduced Fat Cheese
- Mini Babybel White Cheddar Cheese Variety
- Mini Babybel Gouda Cheese Variety
- Babybel White Cheddar Cheese Alternative
- Babybel Cheese Alternative
Babybel PRO is available now at Target and select retailers, with rollout to Walmart and Kroger beginning this month and broader nationwide distribution planned throughout 2026.The suggested retail price is $8.49 for a 12-ct. pack.
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