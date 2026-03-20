Babybel Introduces Babybel PRO

Babybel has launched Babybel PRO, a snack cheese with protein and probiotics.

Made with 100% real cheese and four ingredients, each individually wrapped Babybel PRO delivers 5 grams of protein and 1 billion live and active LGG probiotics — all for 50 calories.

"As shoppers increasingly seek out snacks that deliver both protein and probiotics, we recognized an opportunity to expand the Babybel portfolio, so consumers don't have to choose between goodness and enjoyment," says Jessica Dillon, senior brand director for Babybel. "To meet consumers' desire for both benefits in one snack, we brought them together in the playful, perfectly portioned format only Babybel can offer."

Babybel PRO joins Babybel's existing lineup featuring nine varieties:

Babybel PRO

Mini Babybel Monterey Jack Cheese Variety

Mini Babybel Mozzarella Cheese Variety

Mini Babybel Original Cheese

Mini Babybel Reduced Fat Cheese

Mini Babybel White Cheddar Cheese Variety

Mini Babybel Gouda Cheese Variety

Babybel White Cheddar Cheese Alternative

Babybel Cheese Alternative

Babybel PRO is available now at Target and select retailers, with rollout to Walmart and Kroger beginning this month and broader nationwide distribution planned throughout 2026.The suggested retail price is $8.49 for a 12-ct. pack.