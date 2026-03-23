Gericke USA Launches Easy-Clean Swiveling System for FEEDOS Bulk Material Feeders

Gericke USA has introduced the Easy-Clean Swiveling System.

Offered as an option on its FEEDOS line of volumetric and gravimetric bulk material feeders, the Easy-Clean Swiveling System features a hinged hopper design that invites full access to the entire feeding chamber for complete cleaning without removing the feeder from the processing line. The swiveling action enables one operator to clean the chamber interior and quickly return it to service instead of requiring two operators.

Suitable for feeding food, dairy, nutrition and other products in sanitary and non-regulated processes, the swiveling, stainless steel feeders automatically meter and dose a range of powders, pellets, granules and other dry materials with high accuracy, even when feeding cohesive, non-free flowing materials. The FEEDOS line achieves precise feeding in batch and continuous processes at feed rate ranges of 0.5-550 dm3/h for the FEEDOS S and 20-3,600 dm3/h for the FEEDOS M.

The swiveling FEEDOS feeders may be tested in a fully operating processing line in the company's New Jersey test laboratory. The automated powder feeder is delivered ready for installation with a one-year warranty.