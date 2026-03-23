TwinThread Debuts Perfect Batch Analytics Solution

TwinThread has released Perfect Batch, an AI-powered manufacturing analytics solution designed to optimize batch production processes.

Perfect Batch applies industrial AI to identify ideal batch proﬁles from historical data and actively recommend actions for increasing efficiency. This enables organizations to shift from reactive firefighting to proactive optimization.

Perfect Batch At-a-Glance

Rapid Speed to Value: Perfect Batch connects to existing batch execution systems and automatically interrogates past data to build digital twins and apply models in hours.

Perfect Batch connects to existing batch execution systems and automatically interrogates past data to build digital twins and apply models in hours. Dynamic Perfect Profile Learning: Instead of setting limits manually, Perfect Batch dynamically learns ideal control limits and process centerlines, based on actual process capability and historical performance.

Instead of setting limits manually, Perfect Batch dynamically learns ideal control limits and process centerlines, based on actual process capability and historical performance. Unlocked Hidden Capacity: Granular cycle time analysis identifies bottlenecks and lost production time, facilitating capacity improvements from existing assets without new capital investment.

Granular cycle time analysis identifies bottlenecks and lost production time, facilitating capacity improvements from existing assets without new capital investment. Optimization by Exception: Automated alerting and issue diagnosis empowers operations teams to focus on solving problems, without getting bogged down with endless troubleshooting and investigations.

Automated alerting and issue diagnosis empowers operations teams to focus on solving problems, without getting bogged down with endless troubleshooting and investigations. Optional Closed-Loop Action: Thread Builder, a real-time workflow engine that works with Perfect Batch, automates anomaly responses, performs automatic diagnoses and can trigger specific corrective actions automatically.

Thread Builder, a real-time workflow engine that works with Perfect Batch, automates anomaly responses, performs automatic diagnoses and can trigger specific corrective actions automatically. Automated Compliance: Tailored for regulated industries, Perfect Batch provides automated material tracking, quality and yield conformance, and audit-ready histories.

By continuously monitoring and simultaneously optimizing five key dimensions — utilization, cycle time, quality, process control and yield — operations teams gain actionable intelligence that helps them reduce investigation times, minimize waste and accelerate continuous improvement activities. Available in both Simple Batch and Complex Batch tiers, the solution scales to meet the needs of process manufacturers of all sizes.

“This solution’s core promise is to empower operations teams to deliver the ideal batch every time, regardless of recipe, shift or variations in raw materials,” says Erik Udstuen, co-founder and CEO at TwinThread. “By completely automating the discovery of hidden capacity and enabling proactive optimization, we are giving manufacturers the power to eliminate inconsistencies and maximize financial performance of their existing assets.”