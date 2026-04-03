Nelson-Jameson Expands Culture Storage Capabilities at Pennsylvania Distribution Center

Nelson-Jameson has announced an investment in cold storage and logistics for cultures from suppliers such as dsm-firmenich at its distribution center in Fairview, Pennsylvania.

This expansion is designed for optimized operational servicing, ensuring robust inventory levels and streamlined deliveries for dairy producers across the Northeast region.

"This investment in cold storage for cultures at our Fairview distribution center is just the beginning of our expanded culture logistics strategy," says Shawn Kitchner, EVP of operations and logistics. "By bringing our cultures closer to our East Coast customers, we are reducing transit time and expanding our capabilities in the region."

The Fairview cold storage expansion supports Nelson-Jameson's sustainability goals. Localized shipping routes and optimized delivery days will significantly reduce the amount of dry ice needed for shipments. In addition, the company also announced in 2025 an initiative to utilize reusable shipping containers when delivering cultures in comparison to disposable containers. This pilot is being trialed in alignment with Nelson-Jameson's commitment to its corporate responsibility strategies.

All of Nelson-Jameson's distribution centers are state-registered as food warehouses and are FSMA, GFSI, FDA and USDA compliant. Its Wisconsin, California, Idaho and Texas facilities are SQF audited yearly, while the Fairview distribution center will see its first audit in 2026.

Nelson-Jameson offers cultures designed to help producers achieve the best taste and texture possible as a part of its comprehensive range of dairy ingredients and solutions to meet the needs of dairy processors and cheesemakers.