DrinkPAK Turns to Siemens to Automate Texas Beverage Facility

DrinkPAK, one of North America’s largest canned beverage manufacturers, is collaborating with Siemens to automate DrinkPAK’s new manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

Through a combination of advanced automation, smart infrastructure and tailored financial solutions, Siemens helps DrinkPAK scale its operations, maintain reliability, maximize energy efficiency and enable sustainable decision-making.

DrinkPAK has a North American network of facilities where it batches, fills, tests, warehouses and distributes drinks for global beverage brands at speeds of up to 3,000 cans per minute. The company’s two facilities in Santa Clarita, California and Fort Worth, Texas are the largest canned contract manufacturing facilities in the United States. With the addition of the company’s third facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for early 2027, this coast-to-coast network provides DrinkPAK’s customers with access to some of the largest, fastest and most flexible canned manufacturing assets in the world.

“Partnering with Siemens gave us the flexibility to scale rapidly while investing in energy-efficient automation,” says Brian Aster, chief strategy officer, DrinkPAK. “Their industry knowledge and tailored financing solutions have been critical to our growth and long-term success.”

Siemens offers financing, building infrastructure and digital automation solutions, including the integration of BRAUMAT, a scalable process control system designed for the brewing and beverage industry. BRAUMAT automates recipe-based production to ensure consistent quality and efficient operations. It integrates advanced automation components such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs) and human machine interfaces (HMIs), offering real-time monitoring and reporting. This supports secure, scalable development for both small and large producers.

In Fort Worth, Siemens provided a suite of energy infrastructure and integrated automation solutions, including switchboards and metering, that both power the plant’s critical operations and allow for intelligent power monitoring.

“Innovation isn’t just about technology – it’s about how the right technologies work together to solve business challenges,” says Chris Stevens, president, Siemens Digital Industries U.S. “Our collaboration with DrinkPAK unites advanced automation, intelligent infrastructure and flexible financing to create a truly integrated solution. By enabling DrinkPAK to automate complex logistics, maximize uptime and scale efficiently, Siemens turns the promise of digital transformation into measurable results: greater efficiency, reliability, and safety for our customers.”

In addition, DrinkPAK integrated Siemens advanced automation components, including PLCs and HMIs, into its automatic laser-guided vehicle (AGV) systems. These systems are supplied by DrinkPAK’s intralogistics partner, E80 Group, to automate pallet movement throughout the warehouses and support truck loading and unloading operations.

Siemens technology plays a critical role in ensuring this automation runs smoothly and reliably. Siemens’ PLCs handle critical control and communication functions with each AGV, ensuring precise coordination with sensors, drives and safety systems. The HMIs provide operators with intuitive visibility into system performance, diagnostics and status updates to minimize downtime and enable predictive maintenance.