Cargill Opens Canola Processing Facility in Saskatchewan

Cargill’s canola processing facility in Regina, Saskatchewan is now operational, strengthening market access for Western Canadian farmers and helping meet growing global demand for food and low-carbon fuel solutions.

With the capacity to process 1 million metric tonnes of canola annually, the facility increases local demand while enabling more of the crop to be processed domestically into high-value products, including oil for food and renewable fuels and high-protein meal for animal feed. The site will serve growers across Saskatchewan and Western Manitoba.

“This facility strengthens our ability to connect Canadian farmers to growing global demand for food and renewable fuels,” says Jeff Vassart, president, Cargill Canada. “By expanding processing capacity in Saskatchewan, we’re creating more opportunities for farmers while helping ensure Canada remains competitive in rapidly evolving global markets.”

As demand grows for lower-carbon energy solutions, canola is playing a role as a renewable feedstock for biofuels. By expanding local processing capacity, the Regina facility helps meet that demand while reducing reliance on exporting raw canola seed.

Through programs like Cargill PowerCanola, the site also helps farmers access emerging market opportunities while improving the delivery experience. Designed for efficiency, the facility features dual receiving lanes, appointment scheduling and streamlined logistics supporting faster, more predictable deliveries for growers.

Located at Saskatchewan’s Global Transportation Hub, the facility provides rail access to domestic and export markets. The site supports more than 100 jobs in the region through a combination of full-time employees and contractors, contributing to economic activity across transportation, logistics and service sectors in Regina and surrounding communities.

Cargill also operates canola processing facilities in Camrose, Alberta and Clavet, Saskatchewan and offers programs to help Canadian growers access global markets and maximize crop value.