Kerry Expands Biotechnology Manufacturing Facility in Ireland

Kerry has expanded its biotechnology manufacturing facility in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, increasing its capacity to produce lactase enzymes at industrial scale.

Kerry says the expansion strengthens its ability to support dairy producers worldwide as demand accelerates for lactose-free and sugar-reduced dairy products, enabling faster scaleup, secure supply and consistent performance at commercial volumes.

“This investment translates decades of biotech research into scalable, real-world capability,” says Shane McGibney, president and CEO, biotechnology solutions and transformation at Kerry. “By strengthening the link between enzyme engineering and industrial production, we’re able to move innovations more efficiently from the lab to the production line – helping customers access reliable supply and bring new products to market with greater speed and confidence.”

Kerry says the Carrigaline investment enhances its end-to-end enzyme platform by more closely linking advanced enzyme engineering and strain development with largescale manufacturing. Working with Kerry’s Global Innovation Centre as the central hub, Kerry connects innovation and application development with its specialized biotechnology capabilities at the Kerry Biotechnology Centre in Leipzig, Germany, and expanded production capacity in Carrigaline, Ireland — accelerating the journey from lab based discovery to commercial application.

“This facility demonstrates how industry, skills and innovation come together to support the future of Ireland’s food and biotechnology sectors,” says Peter Burke, Ireland’s Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment. “As a global leader in food, Kerry Group continues to play an important role in advancing high value capability from its Irish base. Manufacturing sites like Carrigaline help move innovation towards scale and strengthen Ireland’s position in advanced manufacturing.”

The Carrigaline site plays a central role in Kerry’s global manufacturing network, supporting more than 200 customers across over 80 countries. Lactase enzymes produced at the site are used to process more than 2 million tonnes of milk annually, reaching an estimated 28 million consumers worldwide.