Post Holdings Names Nicolas Catoggio as Incoming CEO

Post Holdings, Inc. has announced that Robert Vitale, chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman on Oct. 1, and Nicolas Catoggio, executive vice president and COO, will transition to president and CEO.

During his tenure at Post, Vitale oversaw the expansion of the company into multiple new categories, into international markets and led over 50 unique capital markets and M&A transactions. As executive chairman, Vitale will provide strategic guidance on capital allocation and advise Catoggio in his new role as CEO.

"Nico is an exceptional leader," Vitale says. "Over the past several years, he has driven strong performance at Post Consumer Brands, led integration of acquisitions, and earned the trust of our teams across the organization. He has the right judgement and experience to lead the company as we continue to execute our strategy to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Catoggio was named Post's COO in January. Previously, he led Post Consumer Brands as president and CEO. Prior to joining Post, Catoggio served as managing director and senior partner in Boston Consulting Group's Consumer Goods practice. At BCG, Catoggio advised Post for many years on M&A diligence, integrations and portfolio realignment, and was involved in numerous M&A transactions in the broader food and beverage industry.

"I am honored to take on this role and want to thank Rob for his leadership and partnership and the board for its confidence in me," Catoggio says. "I'm eager to build on our momentum as we continue to strengthen our businesses and pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value."