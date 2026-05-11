What Manufacturing CEOs Are Asking Their Project Delivery Partners in 2026

In 2026, manufacturing CEOs are seeking strategic guidance from their project delivery partners on how capital projects can advance organizational growth, resilience and competitiveness amid an environment of rapid transformation. Their questions are sharper, timelines are tighter and the stakes for each decision are higher than ever. Missed production dates now have far-reaching implications, including lost incentives, margin erosion and reputational damage.

These executive conversations — rooted in strategy, risk and performance — highlight the evolving expectations placed on design and construction partners. The following themes represent the issues most often raised in boardrooms across the country and how industry leaders are responding.





Understanding Total Cost of Ownership

CEOs have moved beyond first cost. They want to understand how today’s facility decisions will affect operating costs, flexibility and risk over the next 20-plus years. Builders are being asked to model not just construction costs, but lifecycle energy use, maintenance, staffing implications and potential expansion scenarios.

Leading teams answer by bringing preconstruction, operations and sometimes OEM partners to the table early. Together, they evaluate options using total cost of ownership (TCO) models that compare envelope performance, system efficiency and layout choices against actual data from similar facilities. The result is a clear board-level view of what each dollar buys in terms of speed, resilience, and long-term competitiveness.





A Renewed Demand for Schedule Certainty

After years of supply chain disruption, schedule certainty remains a top concern. CEOs are less tolerant of vague timelines and more focused on what it will truly take to hit a production start date that ties directly to revenue recognition.

Builders are responding by laying out transparent critical paths that include permitting, long-lead equipment, utility coordination and commissioning. Progressive design-build and similar delivery models help compress schedules by allowing design, procurement and early site work to proceed in parallel. The most credible schedules are those backed by proven experience delivering complex manufacturing and advanced technology projects under comparable conditions.





Incentives as a Strategic Tool

Incentives have become a board-level topic. CEOs want to understand how federal and state programs can de-risk major expansions while avoiding scenarios where incentives overshadow long-term priorities. The most effective builders don’t simply present incentives as opportunities — they guide owners to recognize when to pursue them and when to walk away if the incentives could distort the project’s true value or compromise business goals.

Sophisticated teams help owners view incentives as one input among many, not the deciding factor. They map incentive timelines against realistic project schedules, highlight what must be in the ground by when, and demonstrate how fundamentals like site selection, utility access and labor availability may outweigh a one-time credit over the life of the facility. By helping CEOs say “no” when incentives pull focus from long-term fit, these builders reinforce their role as trusted advisors — ensuring value is captured without sacrificing the essentials that drive sustainable success.





Designing for Flexibility and Future Adaptation

Few CEOs believe their product portfolio will be static over the next decade. Instead, they need facilities that can pivot to new SKUs, automation levels and customer expectations without requiring complete rebuilds.

Builders and designers are responding with flexible infrastructure: generous utility corridors, modular process areas, standardized structural grids and layouts anticipating future lines or cleanroom environments. Flexible design preserves optionality throughout the building’s life cycle and reduces future reinvestments. The most persuasive builders support this approach with case studies demonstrating how owners have successfully retooled lines, added capacity or integrated new technologies without major downtime.





Elevating Risk Management to the Board Level

Modern manufacturing projects cut across multiple risk domains — safety, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, environmental performance and community impact. CEOs now expect their builders to clarify who owns each area of risk, propose mitigation strategies and surface issues early rather than reacting to them.

To answer this question — “Who owns which risks, and how will I know if something is going off track?” — builders are establishing risk registers during early planning. These tools assign responsibility for each risk category and are maintained throughout the project life cycle. Having a clear matrix allows all stakeholders to see who is accountable for monitoring, reporting, and managing each risk. Regular reporting protocols and dashboard tools provide early warnings if indicators deviate from plan, enabling leadership to make informed course corrections before issues escalate.

Builders who excel in this area also structure projects with clear governance, integrated design reviews and scenario planning. They show how early-phase decisions reduce downstream exposure, whether through robust site due diligence, pre-validated layouts for regulatory approvals, or commissioning plans that test critical systems before go-live.





The Organizational Demands of Large-Scale Projects

Large capital projects are organization-wide endeavors. CEOs want to understand how many decisions they’ll need to make, what internal capabilities are required and how to avoid overwhelming their teams.

Builders who excel in this space treat the project as a true partnership while respecting that the operations team must continue running the business during delivery. They clarify key decision gates, propose governance structures that engage the right stakeholders at the right times, and provide tools that make complex information actionable. To support organizational readiness, they also help plan change management, training and commissioning so operations can ramp up smoothly once construction concludes.





The Ultimate Question

Ultimately, every boardroom discussion converges on this question: why choose a particular partner, and why move forward now? CEOs are increasingly focused on selecting teams with demonstrated track records delivering complex industrial facilities under similar constraints. They seek transparency, accountability and an approach that makes their capital investment decisions defensible under scrutiny.

The standout builders are those who act as true strategic partners — able to discuss total cost of ownership, schedule, incentives, flexibility and risk management with the same fluency as the C suite. They provide clarity and confidence through integrated delivery, sector-specific expertise and rigorous documentation. Most importantly, they help manufacturing leaders make some of the most consequential investment decisions of this decade, ensuring their facilities — and their organizations — remain positioned for long-term success.